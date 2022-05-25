Road Dogg Brian James believes his New Age Outlaw teammate Billy Gunn’s kids have the potential to be big stars in the wrestling business.

During a guest appearance with “WrestleZone,” the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Austin and Colten Gunn, mentioning how cool it is to see his former tag team partner get the chance to wrestle with his sons. Road Dogg also spoke about the way Billy is teaching his two sons, taking them away from the 5-star mentality and more focused towards entertaining people.

“I had no idea they ever wanted to be professional wrestlers,” Road Dogg said. “The coolest thing — I’m getting goosebumps talking about it right now, the coolest thing in the world for me was to get to wrestle my father. TNA gave me that opportunity, and WWE gave me the opportunity to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

“Things like that are real in a world that’s not so real. I couldn’t be more proud of his children, I know he is too and I know he’s having a blast. He talks about his boys and they’re really good, they’re learning how to work. It’s not to have uncle Dave give them a 5-star match, it’s to be entertaining and entertain people, and to me, that’s the name of the game.”

The group’s last match was on May 16 on “AEW Dark: Elevation,” teaming with The Acclaimed to defeat Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase & Zack Clayton. Continuing to talk about the success of The Gunn Club, Road Dogg specifically talked about Austin Gunn and why he believes he has big star potential.

“Man, Billy’s youngest kid has so much charisma, and one minute you want to kiss him, and the next minute, you want to slap him because he’s that kind of kid. But he’s got something and he’s got something that I want,” James said. “I want to watch him, I want to follow him around because he’s that kind of exciting dude just to be next to. I’ve spent a lot of time with him on these signings and I’ve gotten to know him almost like peers. So funny, so entertaining, so athletic, huge stars. They’re going to be huge stars and if it’s not, it’s somebody else’s fault, that’s for damn sure.”

