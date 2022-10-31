AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (10/31) - Brandon Cutler Vs. Dante Martin, Jade Cargill Vs. Trish Adora, Danhausen Vs. QT Marshall

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 31, 2022!

The Factory's QT Marshall will be squaring off with the "very nice, very evil" Danhausen. Danhausen has been gaining traction and popularity since making his first appearance in the company at Beach Break back in January, but he won't have an easy task ahead of him tonight as Marshall and The Factory have been a force to be reckoned with over the past several weeks. Who will come out on top?

The reigning All-Atlantic Champion, Orange Cassidy, will be in action as he teams up with Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) to take on Patton, Victor Andrews and Anthony Young in trios action. In addition, longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be on tonight's show, as they take on Myles Hawkins and Breaux and Keller, and Dante Martin will go head to head with Brandon Cutler. The "Heavy Metal Rebel" Frankie Kazarian is also set to face off with Rhett Titus in singles competition.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill looks to continue her undefeated streak against Trish Adora in a non-title contest. Cargill has been in a bad mood as of late after having her title stolen by Nyla Rose at the Battle of the Belts IV earlier this month. Elsewhere in the women's division, one half of The Baddies, Keira Hogan, will face off with rising star Skye Blue. Blue's ally and the Head Coach of the Women's Division, Madison Rayne, will be taking on Diamante while "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will square off with Janai Kai.

We are live! Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Diamante heads to the ring. Madison Rayne follows.