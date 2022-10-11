Trent Beretta Gives Update On Danhausen's Best Friends Status

Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman recently conducted an interview with AEW star Trent Beretta.

During the exclusive interview, Beretta was asked by a fan named Ryan Fernandez if AEW star Danhausen was actually, part of The Best Friends stable or was just someone that followed them around. Along with Beretta, the Best Friends consist of Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander. Danhausen made his AEW debut on the January 26 edition of "Dynamite," during the lights out, anything goes match between Best Friends member Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole.

"I don't know, I'd say follow around. He's not a best friend, but he's a friend of the Best Friends," said Beretta.

Back in March, Danhausen went on Twitter to ask AEW CEO Tony Khan if there was a blimp for him in the ROH deal. As noted, Khan announced that he was buying Ring of Honor during the March 2 episode of AEW "Dynamite." The deal officially closed in May. Beretta commented on if Danhausen will ever get that blimp.

"I hope so, because I'd like to ride in the blimp too," said Beretta.

During the 10/7 edition of "Rampage, Beretta had a rare singles match between PAC for the All-Atlantic Championship. PAC ended up retaining the All-Atlantic title and after the match, Orange Cassidy ran to the ring and beat down PAC. Security had to separate the two.

