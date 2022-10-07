AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results (10/7) - TBS Championship Match, ROH World Tag Team Championship Match, All Atlantic Championship Match

The bell rings and the two men waste no time exchanging forearms. Beretta hits an elbow that sends PAC out of the ring, then goes flying over the top. He delivers a chop, followed by a bodyslam onto the floor. Beretta hits a drop kick, followed by a spear. He tosses PAC back in the ring, then delivers a knee to the back of his head. He goes for a pin, but PAC kicks out. PAC hits a kick to Beretta's face, then sets up a table near the ramp. Beretta comes back and manages to set PAC up on the table. He runs towards him, but PAC rolls off the table. The two men get back in the ring before ascending to the top. PAC hits an avalanche brainbuster.

Back from the break, PAC hits an elbow on Beretta's head. He whips him into the corner, then fires off several chops. He hits a German suplex, followed by the Half and Half. He hits a Tornado DDT, then goes for a pin but PAC kicks out. Beretta sends PAC into the top turnbuckle face first, followed by a piledriver. He goes for a pin, but PAC kicks out. The two men end up on the ramp before PAC delivers a brainbuster through the table that had previously been set up. The two men get back in the ring. PAC looks for the Black Arrow, but Beretta gets his knees up. Beretta looks for a spear, but PAC blocks it. Beretta rolls up PAC, but PAC kicks out.

The two men ascend to the top before Beretta delivers the avalanche Half and Half. He goes for a pin, but PAC kicks out. Beretta gets PAC up on his shoulders, but PAC counters it into the Brutalizer. Beretta gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the submission. PAC grabs the ring hammer and hits him between the eyes as he hits a suplex for the win.

Winner: PAC

After the match, Orange Cassidy runs to the ring and beats down PAC. Security separates the two men.

We then head backstage to Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Schiavone asks about their win on Wednesday and Menard says they gave Garcia a piece of humble pie. Parker says it's time for him to come home before Jericho says they taught him a lesson in sports entertainment. Jericho says that he's bringing back The Lionheart on Wednesday against Bryan Danielson.

Back from the break, Willow Nightingale heads to the ring, followed by Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Ricky Starks replaces Jericho on commentary.