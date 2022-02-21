Matt Cardona was a recent member of the Headlocked Panel at C2E2 hosted by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman where he discussed one of AEW’s newest signings, Danhausen. The former WWE Superstar made it clear he is impressed by the viral talent, without having seen him work.

“Let’s give Danhausen some credit here, firstly, he’s one of the hottest things in wrestling today. I have never, ever seen a Danhausen match, and I think most of his fans have not, do you know what I’m saying? I bet a lot of his fans have not seen an actual match,” he said. “It’s just this f*cking Danhausen guy and all his videos and his merch, and his aura.

“He has figured it out. At these conventions he is always killing it, he always has a huge line, he appeals to so many different people, and he is unique. I don’t know how he came up with this, but he has figured it out.”

Matt Cardona then discussed the importance of social media. It is something that he has tapped into throughout his wrestling career. However, while he sees it as a positive, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also noted everyone has it, which makes it important to find a niche.

“You’ve just got to find something,” Matt Cardona pointed out. “Everyone can be a great wrestler, you have to find a way to stick out. Especially now with social media, it’s great because like Twitter, YouTube, it’s free, so it’s like free publicity. But, everyone has it. So you have to figure out your way to figure out your niche. Someone like Danhausen, f*ck, he found it. I’ve never seen a Danhausen match, but I love Danhausen, I am a fan of Danhausen match without ever seeing him wrestle.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit C2E2 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]