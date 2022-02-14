Matt Cardona was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. The former WWE star defeated Trevor Murdoch during a taping this week and claimed it’s an honor to hold the title.

“It’s an honor to hold the 10 pounds of gold,” Cardona said. “I definitely can’t take anything away from Trevor Murdoch. I made a couple of jokes going into the match, but he’s a tough son of a b---h, and when people see the match, they’ll see he was busted open big time and he didn’t quit. He earned my respect, but it wasn’t his night, it was my night. The champ is still here, what can I say?”

When it comes to his time as champion, Matt Cardona made it clear he wants to take NWA to new heights. The NWA World Champion also insisted that he does not plan on altering the title at all.

“I am not going to change it, I am not going to make it a purple strap, I am not going to spray paint it. I am not going to vandalize it in any way, I respect the title. And, I am honored to be the champion,” he added. “People think I am this outside in NWA, that I think NWA is a joke. I do think it needs help, I do think it needs to be saved. But I am the good guy here. I want to bring NWA to new heights, I am not here to take it down or burn it to the ground. I want to elevate it, and I am the perfect person for that.”

When it comes to the NWA locker room, Matt Cardona admitted that they do not like him. He stated that none of them were on hand to celebrate him after the victory, with no standing ovation.

“They don’t like me,” he stressed. “They did not like me when I walked in the first day, they did not like me when I walked into Oak Grove Kentucky. First of all, they should have been thanking me because nobody knows where Oak Grove Kentucky is, and it sold out because of me. Nobody thanked me for the house, which I thought was disrespectful. And then afterward, I am expecting this big standing ovation, a couple of hugs, even some b.s. high-fives, nothing. It was like a ghost town. I was the last person to leave that dressing room.”

