NWA’s “Powerrr Trip” event was on February 12, at the Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. In the main event, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Also, Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis to become the NWA National Champion.

Below are the Powerrr Trip results courtesy of Andrew Mitchell/Wrestlezone:

* Chelsea Green defeated Kenzie Paige

* Jax Dane defeated Eric Jackson

* The Fixers defeated OGK (Billy Corgan announced that this was the first match of the Crockett Cup)

* Colby Corino defeated Rhett Titus in a 2 out of 3 falls match

* Mike Knox defeated The Pope

* Idolmania Sports Management defeated Cyon & ILL Begotten

* NWA National Championship: Anthony Mayweather defeated Chris Adonis to win the championship

* Nick Aldis defeated Thom Latimer in an ‘I Quit’ match after Kamille came out to throw in a white towel

* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille defeated Taryn Terrell

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the title. Afterward, Nick Aldis said that he still is owed a rematch and will be the next challenger for the title.

