During Saturday night’s NWA Powerrr Trip event, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to comment about his win.

He tweeted, “I did it. I am the @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion! #NWAPowerrrTrip #AlwayzReady #StillHere”

Before losing the title tonight, Murdoch had held it since defeating Nick Aldis at NWA 73rd Anniversary Show on August 29, 2021.

NWA Powerrr Trip is slated to premiere on this Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr episode.

Below are highlights and reactions:

@SeanRossSapp Holy crap. @TheMattCardona pinned Trevor Murdoch tonight in Oak Grove, Kentucky, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/9Zhn4PZA4L — Chris Jung (@iamchrisjung) February 13, 2022

Congratulations Matt. I have to give credit where it’s due. You deserve it because you put in the work. We’ll see you & @Myers_Wrestling in LA on the 25th. https://t.co/aVeDyPsvW8 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 13, 2022

Always Bet On Yourself https://t.co/NJr3OvpUoQ — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) February 13, 2022

Dude is a legend, his independent run has gotta be top 5 all time peaks https://t.co/hX3fjnW1Hz — World Famous CB (The Rhythm) (@CheeseburgerROH) February 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]