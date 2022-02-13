During Saturday night’s NWA Powerrr Trip event, Matt Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to comment about his win.

He tweeted, “I did it. I am the @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion! #NWAPowerrrTrip #AlwayzReady #StillHere

Before losing the title tonight, Murdoch had held it since defeating Nick Aldis at NWA 73rd Anniversary Show on August 29, 2021.

NWA Powerrr Trip is slated to premiere on this Tuesday’s NWA Powerrr episode.

Below are highlights and reactions:

