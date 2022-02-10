NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch sat down with the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to hype up his upcoming title defense against Matt Cardona this Saturday at NWA Powerrrtrip. When asked if he was concerned about losing the title to Cardona, Trevor Murdoch admitted he was slightly concerned. Ultimately however, he believes he’ll be bringing Cardona the fight of his life this weekend.

“I would be an idiot if I wasn’t slightly concerned,” Murdoch said. “Matt, no matter what you say and how much he talks, Matt’s a hell of a wrestler. And he knows how to take advantage of opportunities. And you know, Matt wants to be World Heavyweight Champion. So I need to be prepared for virtually anything.

“I’ve worked my a– off to get where I’m at and I’m certainly not gonna let some guy come in and do his best to bring down the whole company, the whole idea of the company and certainly bury me and let him walk out as champion. So I don’t know if Matt Cardona knows or not, but he’s got the biggest fight of his life coming this Saturday.”

This is not the first time Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch have crossed paths, as the two have wrestled before while they were both in WWE. Murdoch shared a story about one of their encounters from years ago.

“He’s always been chasing me,” Murdoch claimed. “You know, I’ve always been one step ahead of him. The first time I met Matt was in WWE. And to be honest with you, we didn’t have many tag teams. We knew they were bringing them up. They were young guys. And they had a lot of fire and aggression and a little bit of ego. And we were going to be World Tag Team Champions.

“We were actually in a program with the Hardys. So we had an opportunity to wrestle those guys in a dark match and we had volunteered to put them over, they just didn’t like the way we were doing it. And you know, I had forgotten about it, you know what I mean? But apparently, Matt has held this for a long time and actually brought it up in an interview as a motivation for his success. I mean a simple thank you would be okay.”

Trevor Murdoch also admitted he was at first angry at Cardona coming into NWA, though he also gives credit to NWA President Billy Corgan for making the move. Ultimately Murdoch promised to keep the NWA World Title in order to protect it from Cardona and his disrespectful nature.

“At first I was instantly, you know, angry,” Murdoch admitted. “You know there’s ways of doing business. And I want to give all credit to Billy. He’s 100% interested in protecting me and protecting the company. That’s one of the reasons why he went out there and made the statement that they are a part per say, per the company. I’m the one that said,’let’s keep them around’, for the simple fact is, I’m not an idiot when it comes to what kind of following Matt Cardona has.

“As World Champion, my ego is not bigger than this championship. And it’s my job to bring the most highlighted matches to this world and to this company. And as of right now, I guess I’m not as popular as the guy I’m facing. And if that’s what I’ve got to do to get to the goal line, to have the highest world title matches possible, then that’s what I’m gonna do.

“Because this is bigger, this world title, and this company is bigger than me. And that’s what a lot of people don’t understand, why I’m taking this to heart with Matt Cardona. And why he’s got a whole locker room, like why would you go in and just insult a whole locker room of your peers? Guys that you’ve been on shows with, guys you spoke with friendly and insult them.”

