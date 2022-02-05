The Championship match for the NWA World Heavyweight Champion at Powerrr Trip is now set. The current titleholder, Trevor Murdoch, will be putting the belt on the line against #1 contender, Matt Cardona.

This match first started brewing at the conclusion of the Hard Times 2 pay-per-view in December 2021, where Cardona attacked Murdoch. Another rivalry that has continued since that night is between Da Pope and Mike Know. The two NWA stars will also be going on-on-one at this month’s pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Murdoch slammed Murdoch for his poor taste in social media posts, and how he isn’t the right fit to be the face of NWA. However, the veteran doesn’t plan on changing.

“Well when it comes to the Twitter followers, or the social media s–t, I’ll be honest with you. I wasn’t pushing the social media s–t before I won the title, and I sure as hell aren’t going to push it afterward. No offense, I’m not changing,” he stated. “I’m not changing for a guy who has come into a company randomly and decides to tell me exactly what I need to do to fix everything.

“Matt is an attention wh*re. He’ll hop from company to company to take whatever he can to get over the most possible and leave. For the last two-and-a-half years, almost three years, I have dedicated my life to one company,” Murdoch said. “I have promoted one company, I have spoken and represented one company. Because I believe in their ideas, I believe in their vision. I sure as hell believe in the people that are running this company, and the boys that are working their ass off to put up a different product for the NWA, and the fans.”

Powerrr Trip takes place Saturday, February 12 and we’ll have full live coverage of the event here at Wrestling Inc. You can see the full lineup below:

– NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona

– NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

– NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather

– The OGK vs. The Fixers

– I Quit match: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

– 2-out-of-3 falls: Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus

– Chelsea Green vs. Kylie Rae

– Cyon, Matthew Mims, Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman vs. Tyrus, BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett

– “Da Pope” Elijah Burke vs. Mike Knox

