Matt Cardona was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about working with the NWA. He admitted that the company needs a new face, which is mainly because Trevor Murdoch has such a poor social media following.

“They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense to Trevor, but the guy’s not even verified on social media, right? How can you have a World Champion not even verified on social media, it’s an embarrassment,” Cardona said. “I think it’s like 10,000 followers, that’s horrible. My dog has 10,000 followers.”

Matt Cardona then went on to reveal Trevor Murdoch treated him poorly in WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion believes his success has been revenge for that. However, Cardona is happy to see Murdoch’s success, but he doesn’t believe his time is over with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title.

“Trevor Murdoch is a guy, who when I first got to WWE, treated me like sh*t,” Matt claimed. “He was one of the boys in the dressing room and I was this rookie. Legit, he was one of the cool guys in the dressing room, right? Cade and Murdoch didn’t like having to work The Major Brothers on dark matches, didn’t like that. So now, all these years later, I think my success has been my revenge.

“And I’m happy for Trevor now, he’s come back, his son has seen him wrestle, that’s great. But this story is over for Trevor. He got his title, he has the picture of him in the Harley gear with the title, that’s great, it’s over Trevor. We need a real champion in the NWA, someone who is going to bring some credibility to the title, some buzz, some attention.”

Matt Cardona is hopeful that his interview will wake up Murdoch. However, the GCW star doesn’t believe that Trevor wants to be a World Champion on a daily basis. That is something that he thinks they differ on.

“I hope it does,” Cardona said on this interview lighting a fire under Murdoch. “I like the Trevor Murdoch story. He quit the business, he was such a failure he quit the business. Then he decides, ‘right, let me give it one more shot,’ he wins the big one, it’s a great story. I would love for him to continue that story. Just not on that top guy level, you know what I’m saying? Because he’s already proven that he can’t handle the pressure.

“He doesn’t want to be the champion every single day like I want to be, like Nick Aldis was. He wants to be the champion, you know they do the NWA tapings every couple of months, they tape a bunch of weeks in advance, he likes going there walking around with the title. ‘We all know you’re the champ Trevor.’ He wants to walk around backstage, have all those young kids look up to him. And then what does he do? Nothing.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

