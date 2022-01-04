Brian Myers was a recent guest on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. During the conversation, he revealed that originally The Major Wrestling Figure podcast idea was pitched to WWE. They offered the company it, and he is now glad they rejected that.

“We tried to give the show to the WWE, but they didn’t get it,” he revealed. “We were like, ‘you’ve got UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods, which is the video game space that makes this company a lot of money. This is the same exact thing about wrestling figures.’

“They basically told us to, ‘shut the f*ck up.’ So we just did it on our own anyway,” he stated. “Thank the wrestling gods because they would have owned it today and it’s my baby. It’s so special to me and the fans that listen, they know. It’s an unbelievable thing, I am so grateful for it.”

Action figures play a huge role in the life of Brian Myers and Matt Cardona. But they were also pivotal in building their friendship, as it was their love for collecting that broke the ice between them when they were young.

“When Matt and I met it was at wrestling school and we were a little confrontational because we were so similar. It was an unspoken rivalry, you know a competition? Then the thing that broke the ice was we somehow realized we each collected wrestling figures,” he revealed. “We were like, ‘okay, you’re 18 and you play with wrestling figures too? Me too, okay.’ It was a pretty decent icebreaker that got us going. We never stopped collecting ever. We just weren’t so outspoken about it.”

Brian Myers also spoke about the Figure It Out show that the former Raw Tag Team Champions shot together. He revealed that they paid for the figures and did everything in their free time. Plus, Myers stated that people at the WWE Network originally claimed it would never air.

“So that was brought to us by a guy that we had befriended that worked in the digital department,” Myers said. “He basically was like, ‘I’ll film this if you guys do it,’ we said, ‘okay, sure.’ We did it, we would literally spend our free time and money to make the show.

“And once it was edited up I thought it was a pretty fun little thing and people were enjoying it. We never advertized it, we never spoke of it, we never got paid for it,” he claimed. “God forbid we never got reimbursed for any of the outlandish purchases we did on that show.

“Then we were like, there’s something here. So we wrote what we thought was a very professional email to the people that worked for the WWE Network. At the time it’s pre-Peacock, obviously. We got back kind of a scathing email of like, ‘this is not up to our standards, blah, blah, blah, this will never be on the Network.

“We were like, ‘okay, we tried, it is what it is, onto the next thing,'” Myers stated. “And then months later there’s a tweet, ‘watch Figure It Out on the WWE Network.’ That’s how lost the communication was.”

