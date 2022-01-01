Congratulations to pro wrestling stars Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green! The couple got married last night in Las Vegas, Nevada, as seen in the photo below.

Stars that didn’t attend the wedding in person took to social media to send out their congratulations. Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, took to Twitter and wrote, “A huge NYE congrats to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green on their wedding today!”

Maria Kannellis and Allysin Kay also took the time to send out congratulations tweets to the happy couple.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Matt Cardona also posted a heartfelt message for his soon-to-be bride, Chelsea Green, while also poking fun at his pro wrestling free agency. “The only contract I wanted to sign in 2021… I love you Chelsea Green… I’m #AlwayzReady to be your husband!”

There were also numerous Impact, AEW, & former WWE stars that attended the wedding in person. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Deonna Purrazzo, Taya Valkyrie, & John Morrison were among the recognizable faces that attended.

PWInsider noted that current WWE stars Dolph Ziggler, Maryse & The Miz were also in attendance.

You can see the online reactions below:

A huge NYE congrats to @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen on their wedding today! 🍾🥂🎉🎊🎉👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️💒 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 31, 2021

Below, you can see photos of Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, & their guests:

The only contract I wanted to sign in 2021… I love you @ImChelseaGreen… I’m #AlwayzReady to be your husband! 😎 pic.twitter.com/IiJK5ILyMn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 30, 2021

Mr & Mrs Cardona… almost 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ti7O5K6GFV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 31, 2021

I’ll love you forever…’cause you’re my forever hoeski. pic.twitter.com/YFQsvxdHhC — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 1, 2022