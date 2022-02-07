AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about signing Danhausen to the company. He stated that it is good to give the fans what they want, and he enjoys listening to them. Meanwhile, Khan also teased that AEW’s new signing could be working with Orange Cassidy.

“He’s really a lot of fun,” Tony said. “And now speaking of Orange Cassidy. I think Danhausen is going to be closely associated with Orange Cassidy perhaps, we will see. But having seen them together in Wheeler Yuta’s corner, and having seen Danhausen help Orange Cassidy in that great Light’s Out match at Beach Break a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, I definitely think the fans enjoy Danhausen and I am happy to give them what they want. I love listening to the fans.”

Tony Khan then spoke in more detail about how he likes listening to his audience. The AEW President also teased the idea that more signings could be coming soon. That’s because he will continue to search the free-agent pool.

“I really love listening to the wrestling fans, I love wrestling myself, and I am a fan,” he said. “I believe that the fans give us the direction. It is up to us to give great shows that the people want to see. I don’t want it to be handed down on high, for me anytime we can sign somebody that’s going to make the fans excited. That is going to come in here and give the fans big matches that they’re excited to watch, and somebody that can bring new fans to AEW, it’s a great opportunity for us. So, I will continue to explore the free-agent market and the forbidden door will be opening again soon.”

