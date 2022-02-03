During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW dropping Brian Kendrick. The former WWE Superstar was set to debut on Dynamite last night, but Tony Khan pulled him from the match after videos of him voicing his support for antisemitic conspiracy theories were surfaced. The decision to take Kendrick off the show is something Booker does agree with.

“I’ll tell you right now I don’t blame AEW for pulling the plug on this thing,” he said. “But that seems like something they should have known before advertising this guy. Because it seemed like a jab at WWE, ‘let’s take him and put him on the show immediately.’ Soon as he got released, the day of pretty much.

“Then all of a sudden you get egg on your face like this. I agree with them, 100%, but it definitely seems like something they should have known about Brian Kendrick before they started advertising him as one of their guys.”

Booker T pointed out that Kendrick could have made some good money from his role with AEW. However, he also pointed out that it’s a reminder that you never truly know somebody.

“That was probably some good money that this guy was going to be making for that shot right there. Money that he probably needs, money that he can pay a few bills with,” he added. “Now, just because of having those hateful views about people. Like I say, for me, it doesn’t cost you nothing to be nice to people. As well as, it doesn’t cost you nothing to keep your opinions to yourself. And not put yourself in situations for something like that to happen to you where it can mess with your livelihood.

“It’s amazing. For me, I never knew that about Brian Kendrick, and I never knew that was his views. Kendrick and I have sat and had dinner together in catering. But that’s where it comes to the point where you really never know a person.”

Booker T then spoke about how he has never judged anyone due to the color of their skin. He mentioned that people thinking about things in that manner is backward in 2022.

“There’s no place in society for people like that, as far as I’m concerned,” Booker said. “I was born in the neighborhood, and there was white kids who lived in my neighborhood. They wasn’t the richest people in the world or anything like that. I cannot ever think about in my lifetime looking down on a person because of their skin color.

“I may have not liked a person and he may have just happened to be a certain color, but it wasn’t because his color was the reason. When I see that, it’s just so hard for me to wrap my head around people going through their daily lives thinking about that. That’s taking up space in their brain, it’s amazing to me in 2022 people are so ass-backward.”

