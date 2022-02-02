Hours before Brian Kendrick’s debut on AEW Dynamite, old comments of Kendrick’s have resurfaced showing the long-time wrestler voicing his support for antisemitic conspiracy theories. A video originally posted on Twitter by user Dan Pierce, which was later posted in full by journalist David Bixenspan, features Brian Kendrick in 2011 promoting conspiracy theories involving Jewish families the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds.

In the video, Brian Kendrick suggests that “the thirteen families”, including the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, keep “interbreeding.” He also said there was a connection between Zionists and the Illuminati over “the end of the world”, and suggested that “Jewish medics” were flown to Haiti minutes after the 2010 earthquake in order to scoop up body parts and take eyeballs. Kendrick also notes he attended a lecture by David Icke, a noted British conspiracy theorist who has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Two years later in 2013, an article on the website Culture Crossfire recapped a video Brian Kendrick made for Highspots called The Kendrick Theory. In the video, Kendrick talks about various conspiracy theories, with him once again mentioning the Illuminati and inbreeding of the thirteen families, as well as the Skull and Bones society and the 9/11 conspiracies. Kendrick also expresses support for conspiracy theories regarding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and states that the Holocaust was “overblown”.

The first video took place while Brian Kendrick worked for then TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling), while The Kendrick Theory was filmed while Kendrick was working independent dates and for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kendrick would later return to WWE in 2016 for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic; his third stint would last with WWE until his contract expired with WWE yesterday, February 1. Kendrick reportedly asked for his release.

Brian Kendrick was then immediately announced to be wrestling Jon Moxley on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Kendrick is the long-time friend of AEW star Bryan Danielson, who is expected to be feuding with Moxley following several teases over the last few weeks. Though not confirmed, it is expected the match will tie into the ongoing angle between Moxley and Danielson.

