Tony Khan has announced that Brian Kendrick will not be wrestling Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite after all. In a statement released on Twitter, Tony Khan revealed that Kendrick was off the show due to past comments made by Kendrick, and a replacement would be announced shortly.

“We’ve been made aware of the abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick,” Khan tweeted. “There is no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

Brian Kendrick, who left WWE yesterday after requesting his release from the promotion a week ago, was immediately booked to wrestle Moxley in what looked to be a continuation of an ongoing storyline between Moxley and Bryan Danielson, a real life friend of Kendrick. It is unknown whether Kendrick’s appearance would be a one off or would lead to him signng with AEW full time.

Following the announcement of Kendrick’s appearance, a video from 2011 and a recap article from a 2013 Highspots video resurfaced on social media. Both videos featured Kendrick showing support for various conspiracy theories, including one involving the Sandy Hook School shooting and numerous antisemetic conspiracy theories. In the recap article of his Highspots video, Kendrick was also seen saying that the Holocaust was blown out of proportion.

As of this writing, Brian Kendrick has yet to release a statement regarding his past comments. We will keep you updated should he release a statement and in regards to who will replace him on AEW Dynamite.

