As noted, just hours before Brian Kendrick’s scheduled debut on AEW Dynamite, past comments of Kendrick’s resurfaced showing the long-time wrestler voicing his support for antisemitic conspiracy theories. This led to Tony Khan making a follow-up announcement that Kendrick was replaced in his match and would no longer make his AEW debut tonight.

Brian Kendrick, a seasoned wrestling veteran with companies like WWE and TNA/Impact, has now spoken out about the situation. Posting to his Twitter account, Brian made a sincere apology for the comments he made in the past and acknowledged that he has to live with that regret for the remainder of his life.

“I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause,” Kendrick continues. “I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Brian Kendrick, who left WWE yesterday after requesting his release from the promotion a week ago, ended up being replaced in the match by Best Friends’ Wheeler Yuta. When the match concluded, Bryan Danielson actually brought up the idea of creating an alliance with Mox as he ripped each one of the current male title-holders in AEW.

He says that together, Mox and Danielson could run AEW and have whatever they wanted: Tag Champions, AEW World Champion, and even snag up young, rising talent to mentor. You can see full live coverage of tonight’s show at this link.

You can see the full messages below:

