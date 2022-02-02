Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

* CM Punk vs. MJF

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]