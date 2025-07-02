Report: Top AEW Star Expected To Return Soon

One of All Elite Wrestling's top stars has been away from the company throughout 2025, but with All In Texas on July 12 right around the corner, a major return could be on the cards.

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is expected to return to the company imminently, and that many people within AEW would be surprised if Allin didn't at least make an appearance at Globe Life Field in 10 days time. While Fightful has not learned of any creative plans for Allin at the time of writing, he is apparently ready to compete if needed as his voyage to the top of Mount Everest, the reason why he has been off AEW TV for all of 2025 so far, went off without a problem, and that Allin happy to get back in the ring if AEW needs him to.

As far as what AEW did have planned for Allin had he climbed to the top of Mount Everest a little quicker, the company was hoping to have him back in time for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament that kicked off at AEW Dynasty on April 6, but it became clear almost immediately that Allin wouldn't be back until the summer at the earliest. Allin's expedition was originally meant to take place in 2024, with Sting's retirement match at Revolution in March being Allin's final match before jetting off to Mount Everest. However, he would wrestle one more match, that being against Jay White on the Big Business episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he ended up breaking his foot, halting his Everest trip in the process.

With Allin on the verge of returning to AEW, he will likely waste no time in going back for the Death Riders, who he was hellbent on taking out towards the back end of 2024.