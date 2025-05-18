AEW Star Darby Allin Successfully Reaches Mt. Everest Summit

AEW is one step closer to getting former TNT Champion Darby Allin back from his journey to the top of the world.

According to the online log of Allin's climb up Mount Everest, Allin and his team reached the summit earlier today. Allin, the only first-time climber in his crew, has been climbing the mountain since April, and now that he's reached the summit, the group will turn around and begin the arduous climb down the mountain. The former World Tag Team Champion was initially supposed to return in time for the Owen Hart Cup, but delays in the preparations for the climb led to him not entering the tournament, further postponing the conclusion to his ongoing storyline with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. It is still not clear when Allin will return to AEW, nor is it known if the climb will have any adverse effects on his health or ring-readiness.

Allin has not been on AEW programming all year, last appearing at the end of December, when he was kicked down a flight of stairs by Jon Moxley's comrades in The Deathriders to write Allin off television for the climb. With Allin removed from the Owen Hart Cup, Will Ospreay and Hangman Page have made it to the finals and will battle for the cup at the upcoming Double or Nothing event on May 25 in Glendale, AZ. The winner will face Jon Moxley at All In: Texas on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.