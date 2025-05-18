Backstage News On When AEW Initially Expected Darby Allin To Return From Everest Climb

While Allin's last televised appearance saw him take a tumble down the Hammerstein Ballroom's stairsteps, Allin, out of the ring, has been preparing to ascend — specifically, he has been preparing to ascend the infamous Mount Everest. While Allin's mountain climbing progress has been well-documented, it seems that there is a new development in the young star's ambition to scale the tallest mountain known to man, and how it will impact his ultimate AEW return.

Back in January, AEW officials were reportedly confident that Allin would be back and ring-ready by spring. As March and April passed with no sign of Allin, however, AEW admitted that Allin was expected to be back by the beginning of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and that he was supposed to be on AEW's upcoming Double or Nothing event card. Considering Allin's previous feud with Moxley and the Death Riders prior to his AEW recess, it can be assumed that Allin was to play a major part in the tournament's progression, as the victor of the Owen Hart Tournament is typically promised a chance at the AEW World Championship: the title that Moxley currently holds.

As of writing, there have been no updates regarding Allin's comeback. It is unclear whether Allin is still embarking on his mountainous ascent, or whether he has since returned from Everest. It is also unclear whether the mountain had an impact on his health and ring readiness, or if AEW is keeping his return under wraps for creative purposes.

Allin's Everest climb began on April 10, according to his climbing team, during a "nice and clear day with great views." A typical Everest climb can take anywhere from six weeks to upwards of two months, especially for inexperienced climbers. As of writing, Allin has been climbing for approximately five weeks.