Jon Moxley, Death Riders Literally Turn Out The Lights On Final Episode Of AEW Rampage

Friday night saw the final edition of "AEW Rampage" end at the hands of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

Much had been asked about how the weekly hour of wrestling would come to an end after three years, but the show went on as usual until the last segment, with Moxley and company appearing backstage to push Darby Allin down the stairs. Moxley then made his way down to the ring to cut a promo, calling for anyone in the locker room who has an issue with he or his people to come out and make themselves clear. Komander emerged first, only to be blindsided by Claudio Castagnoli, prompting Top Flight to come out and try to make the save. They were likewise taken out, with Orange Cassidy then coming out along with Willow Nightingale and fellow Worlds End title challenger Jay White.

Thus ensued a large brawl as more roster members came out, with Christian Cage shown to be surveying the situation — he still holds a cash-in contract for the AEW World Championship. PAC then struck a production board which caused the lights in the venue to go out, allowing the Death Riders to escape from the brawl. Moxley was finally shown backstage forcing his way into the production truck, promising to end the chaos and plugging Worlds End one last time before declaring the end of "Rampage" and forcing the backstage team to shut the show down.