Tony Khan Seemingly Confirms The End Of AEW Rampage

It's been a point of discussion since the announcement of AEW's new media rights deal, and Tony Khan has finally confirmed the news — after three years on the air, "AEW Rampage" is coming to an end. According to fans in attendance at Sunday's "AEW Dynamite" taping, Khan made the announcement to the live crowd, making sure to note that it was the last episode "for the foreseeable future," which leaves the door open for "Rampage" to return down the line.

The final "Rampage" (for now) will air this Friday, and had four matches taped, including bouts featuring Private Party, Thunder Rosa, and HOOK. The show's biggest match saw Chris Jericho defeat Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed, though Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship was not on the line.

Sunday's taping was the third and final day of AEW's brief run in New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom, a smaller venue within the Manhattan Center. Friday's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view and Saturday's "AEW Collision" drew positive reactions from fans in attendance and watching at home, with the belief that the tapings mark a shift for AEW as they begin utilizing smaller buildings.

Though "Rampage" will be gone, rumors have been floating around for months that AEW is in talks with another media company in addition to Warner Bros. Discovery about a new show, with Fox often coming up in the discussion. AEW trademarked the term "Shockwave" several months back, leading to speculation that it could be the name of a new series. However, there have been no official announcements yet.