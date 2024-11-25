AEW CEO Tony Khan Discusses Recent Decision To Run TV Tapings In Smaller Buildings

AEW is preparing for some major changes in 2025, starting with the company's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, increasing its live event schedule, and gearing up to debut in several new venues. AEW President Tony Khan has ensured that the company will make first-time appearances in places such as the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, while also returning to its most popular destinations. Speaking at the AEW Full Gear Post Show Media Scrum, Khan revealed one of the buildings he's most excited to return to and explained that his main goal is for AEW to be featured in strong markets with high-energy crowds.

"One of the buildings we're going to run [...] is Cedar Park, Austin, Texas. That building is perfect. Every show we've ever done there, I have loved. It was the second building we ran after we went back on the road post-pandemic and I've always loved that building, and I want to find that great market around Austin, Texas, and I'm thinking let's go into the best markets and find buildings where it's going to be packed and red hot and we get that kind of energy. So we're going to great towns, running great buildings, and that's the energy I want at all the shows."

Khan also reiterated his excitement to make history on New Years Day, as "AEW Dynamite" will present "Fight For The Fallen" from Asheville, North Carolina, which will be the first wrestling show to simulcast on both streaming and cable. The January 1 special is also dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Helen, which took place this past September.

