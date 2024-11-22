Tony Khan Addresses Running AEW Fight For The Fallen In Hurricane-Ravaged Asheville

Each year since 2019, AEW Fight for the Fallen raises money for a different charitable cause, with past iterations donating to gun violence charities, COVID-19 relief, and more. The next edition of the "AEW Dynamite" special has been announced for early next year and is set to raise funds for the area around Asheville, North Carolina, following the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Speaking on the media call ahead of AEW Full Gear, Tony Khan elaborated on that decision.

"The goal is to do everything we can to bring AEW and the support that Fight for the Fallen will offer to the people in Asheville," Khan said. "The hurricane damage and the aftermath — it's tragic and terrible. I just wanted to do something to try and help out, and also to spotlight what these people are dealing with, and what a terrible, terrible situation this is."

Fight for the Fallen is set to take place in Asheville on January 1, 2025. With AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery coming into effect at the beginning of next year, Fight for the Fallen will be the first episode of "Dynamite" to be simulcast on streaming platform Max in addition to TBS.

"I think from the very beginning, we're showing that this streaming era — we're gonna put our very best foot forward," Khan continued. "That best foot forward is Fight for the Fallen. We're gonna take it very seriously."

With the show still over a month away, there's no indication on what matches might take place. However, it sounds as though Khan intends to put some key matchups on the card to celebrate "Dynamite" heading to streaming.