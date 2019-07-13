Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the AEW Fight for the Fallen from Daily's Place Amphitheater Jacksonville, Florida. The Buy In pre-show live coverage will begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT and the main card starts at 8:15 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. Wrestling Inc. will have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up, as well!

The event will stream for free on B/R Live. All Elite Wrestling's YouTube will also be streaming The Buy In.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

THE BUY IN

Britt Baker and Riho vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima

THE BUY IN

MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin, and Jimmy Havoc

THE BUY IN

"The Librarian" Peter Avalon (with "The Librarian" Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss

Chris Jericho scheduled to appear.