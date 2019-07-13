Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the AEW Fight for the Fallen from Daily's Place Amphitheater Jacksonville, Florida. The Buy In pre-show live coverage will begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT and the main card starts at 8:15 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. Wrestling Inc. will have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up, as well!
The event will stream for free on B/R Live. All Elite Wrestling's YouTube will also be streaming The Buy In.
Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian
Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
THE BUY IN
Britt Baker and Riho vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima
THE BUY IN
MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin, and Jimmy Havoc
THE BUY IN
"The Librarian" Peter Avalon (with "The Librarian" Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss
Chris Jericho scheduled to appear.