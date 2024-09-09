Backstage Rumors On AEW Possibly Signing TV Deal With Fox In Addition To WBD

As reports continue to emerge that a new media rights deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is only a matter of time, AEW CEO Tony Khan has continued to play coy, recently confirming that he has yet to put pen to paper. Now, rumors are swirling that the new deal might not be as exclusive as many had assumed. With the promotion recently trademarking the name "AEW Shockwave," some wonder if AEW could be filling the wrestling slot that WWE once held on Fox networks.

According to Fightful Select, sources say AEW has been in talks with Fox, though Fox refused to comment officially. Andrew Zarian reported that Fox liked the ad revenue that "WWE SmackDown" was bringing in on Friday nights, but the show itself was too expensive, and that a cheaper wrestling property was enticing to the network. That said, there's no official word on whether there is any kind of deal, or the prospects of a deal, or even if AEW and WBD agreeing to a non-exclusive contract is feasible. When AEW initially brought "Collision" to WBD, exclusivity was a sticking point, and was cited as the reasoning for shuttering the "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" YouTube shows. The exclusivity runs until the end of 2024.

Fox doesn't just have its eponymous network to offer, as broadcast outlets like FS1, Tubi, and others are available for programming blocks. The relationship between WBD and AEW is said to be amicable, and WBD is already planning on rebranding part of its TruTV lineup as "TNT Sports," indicating a plan to stay in the sports market despite losing broadcast rights to the NBA.