Warner Bros. Discovery Rebranding TruTV As TNT Sports In Potential Good Sign For AEW

As AEW and Warner Bros Discovery continue their negotiations surrounding AEW's future on WBD networks, the company has made an announcement that appears to be good news for the fledgling wrestling promotion. On WBD's Q2 Earnings Call on Wednesday, CEO David Zaslav announced a plan to rebrand TruTV's primetime schedule as "TNT Sports" in October, according to Brian Steinberg.

WBD CEO: Converting TruTV to TNT Sports in Prime in October — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) August 7, 2024

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the programming block is intended to be similar to the Adult Swim programming block on Cartoon Network, which is treated as a separate brand despite sharing a channel with Cartoon Network, in the same way as TNT Sports and TruTV. This, coupled with AEW talents being a focal point in the advertisement for the upcoming "TNT Overdrive" program, likely spells good news for AEW. WBD continuing in the sports programming world, despite seemingly losing the NBA to Amazon Prime, means they'll likely need sports-centric programming like AEW and even potentially Ring of Honor. AEW President Tony Khan has been publicly adamant throughout the negotiation process that ROH is an important part of AEW's portfolio, though there have thus far been no concrete plans to bring the streaming promotion to television. There have also been conflicting reports as to how dedicated WBD is in investing in the television side of things.

Khan has described negotiations with WBD as "complicated" but has maintained an upbeat attitude throughout the process, recently meeting with Zaslav in Paris during the Olympics, about which Khan later tweeted very positively. The exclusive negotiating window with WBD recently expired, and AEW is free to entertain offers from competing networks unless a deal is announced in the coming days.