Update On Lawsuit Between AEW Broadcast Partner WBD And The NBA

Per a new filing, the NBA has until August 23, 2024 to answer or move to dismiss the complaint filed against it by Warner Bros. Discovery. Following the decision made by the basketball league to accept an 11-year streaming deal with Amazon, WBD filed a lawsuit on July 26 alleging that their contractual right to match the offer had been infringed upon. The original complaint outlined a due date for the NBA's response to be filed on or before August 15 — pending any extensions, such as what was proposed on August 8, with both parties agreeing upon August 23 as a new date.

The Judge has since approved the proposal, ordering the new date for the NBA to either answer or move to dismiss the WBD's complaint. Should there be a move to dismiss, WBD has until September 20 to file their opposition, which the NBA can further counter on or before October 2.

Alongside Amazon, the NBA announced new broadcasting deals with ESPN and NBC, worth over $2 billion each. For fans of AEW, the ongoing saga between WBD and NBA is significant, as the wrestling promotion's media rights are also up for negotiation. There were recent reports that had suggested a deal was agreed to in principle, though not locked in, but Tony Khan later refuted that by suggesting WWE had been circulating false information. Khan met with WBD CEO David Zaslav in Paris over the weekend, and posted on social media that he enjoyed the trip. But so far, there is no timeframe on when and where a new deal could be announced. It's also worth noting that AEW is reportedly out of its exclusive negotiating window with WBD, and therefore free to negotiate with other broadcasters.

