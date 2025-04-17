AEW Star Darby Allin Said To Be 'Doing Great' In New Update From Mount Everest Climb

AEW star Darby Allin's expedition to climb Mount Everest is underway, and according to a recent update, Allin is doing well. Mountain guiding company Adventure Consultants are providing public updates on Allin and his team's trip up the mountain, with the most recent posted Wednesday with the note that the team gained an elevation of 530 meters in their most recent hike.

Allin and the private team he is traveling with hiked three and a half hours from Pheriche to Chhukhung. The team is set to continue to acclimatize with another hike to a hill that stands at 5540 meters on Thursday. According to previous updates, Allin's journey up Everest began around April 10.

"Darby is doing great! ...It was nice and clear day with great views," the Wednesday update read.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter back at the beginning of April prior to the start of Allin's climb that most Everest expeditions take up to two months for experienced climbers and only two-thirds of those who attempt to make it to the summit are successful. The figure is slightly lower for anyone without intense climbing experience and many turn back if conditions on the mountain are poor. Last year alone, nine people died on the journey up Everest.

Allin, who has been talking about making the trek up Everest for years, was set to attempt to climb the mountain last year, but an injury at AEW Big Business forced him to delay the adventure until now. Allin said in January that the company has allowed him ample time for training to climb the world's most infamous mountain.