Details On AEW Star Darby Allin's Mt. Everest Plans

For years, AEW star Darby Allin has been stating his intent to climb Mt. Everest, the tallest peak in the world. It looks as though the wrestler will soon start working towards this goal, as the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Allin will begin the long ascent on April 15, with a trek that takes most climbers about two months.

As noted by Dave Meltzer, only two-thirds of those who attempt to summit Everest make it to the top, and that figure is slightly lower for anyone without a great deal of experience, as many turn back if conditions are poor. Additionally, Allin's relative inexperience could mean that he'll take longer than two months to complete the journey, and Meltzer wondered whether the damage done to Allin's body over the course of his wrestling career will make it more difficult to successfully complete the climb at all.

Allin was initially set to attempt the summit last year, though an injury at AEW Big Business forced him to postpone the journey until 2025. Although he only developed an interest in mountain climbing over the last few years, Allin has said that the AEW schedule has allowed him to train heavily for Everest, and the long-awaited day is now finally approaching.

Everest was first summited in the 1950s, and recreational climbing on the mountain has steadily grown in popularity over the last 40 years. Still, people die each year in the attempt, with nine individuals perishing on the journey in 2024 alone. According to data from Meltzer, about 1% of the climbers who attempt to summit Everest die, either on the journey up or as they travel back down.