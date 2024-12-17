Darby Allin Discusses AEW Title Pursuit, Climbing Mt. Everest

Last week, "The Icon" Sting shared his vision of Darby Allin, his former tag team partner, holding the AEW World Championship sometime in 2025. Allin himself has since weighed in on this idea, noting it to be a continuing vision of his as well.

"When I think of being world champion, it represents what this company can do for somebody," Allin told Denise Salcedo. "I feel like there's no better spokesperson for this company than me, as an original. Considering I was never supposed to be 'the guy,' but through the freedom and just going out there and being me, I've naturally just gotten over with people. I think to be the guy holding the world championship and representing this company, it's a very, very special thing that I want to represent, but there's just a lot going on."

As Allin alluded to, his path to the AEW World Championship has taken some detours, with one leading him to 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Currently, Allin holds three points in the C2's Gold League after defeating Komander on "AEW Collision." This week, Allin will face Will Ospreay, who is currently tied for first in the respective league alongside Claudio Castagnoli. The Continental Classic will culminate at AEW Worlds End, where the winner of each league final will square off with the AEW Continental Championship on the line.

Elsewhere, the former TNT Champion is also looking ahead to April 2025, when he will again attempt to climb the vast Mount Everest.