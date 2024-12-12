Claudio Castagnoli Vows To Keep Fighting After AEW Dynamite Continental Classic Loss

Claudio Castagnoli suffered his first loss of the 2024 Continental Classic tournament at the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," being rolled up by Will Ospreay after a back-and-forth contest. Castagnoli currently sits on six points with two matches remaining, trailing to Ospreay, who is also on six points, thanks to their head-to-head record. However, despite the set back, Castagnoli caught up with AEW cameras after his match to explain that, while he has a lot of respect for Ospreay, he is remaining calm in the face of defeat, and playing the long game in this year's tournament.

"I used to be a warrior once. You know what the difference is between a warrior and what I am now, see a warrior, he loves the battle, he lives for the fight, he loves it. I just know it's an act to be accomplished, and yet today I failed ...b ut that separates me from my colleagues. See they will trade victory for success, they would rather win 100 matches than win the war. See I am a solider, I am Claudio Castagnoli, first captain to the last true king, and we will win this war."

Castagnoli still has the chance to finish on a maximum of 12 points in this year's Gold League, a total that would almost guarantee the AEW World Trios Champion a place in the final four. He can manage that if he beats both Darby Allin and Komander in his final two matches. As for Ospreay, he will face Allin at the Holiday Bash edition of "Dynamite" on December 18, while also needing to face Ricochet and Brody King before Worlds End on December 28.

