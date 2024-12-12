AEW Continental Classic Standings - 12/11/2024

The 2024 Continental Classic continued during this week's "AEW Dynamite" with two bouts in the Gold League.

Will Ospreay defeated Claudio Castagnoli to earn three points, tying Castagnoli's total of six points at the top of the Gold League with three matches left to go. The bout started quickly with Castagnoli running toward Ospreay as the bell rung, only to have his momentum reversed in a flash Spanish Fly for the two-count. Towards the closing stretch, Castagnoli looked to leverage his advantage landing the Very European Uppercut and setting Ospreay up for the Neutralizer, only for his opponent to reverse into a jackknife cover for the pinfall. Castagnoli looked to get his revenge after the bell rung, but found himself chased away by Darby Allin – Allin is scheduled to face Ospreay during next week's show.

Ricochet later notched himself another three points with a win over Brody King against the grain of his bout. King dominated much of the action, hammering down on Ricochet with powerful offense and absorbing what little offense his opponent offered up, kicking out of a 450 Splash at one before breaking out of a later pin attempt by grasping his opponent's throat. Ricochet would endure until a top-rope move left the turnbuckle exposed, allowing him to land send King head-first into it before landing the Spirit Gun twice to secure the win. Ricochet, Ospreay, and Castagnoli sit atop the Gold League with six points apiece. King and Allin each hold three points, while Komander – having replaced the injured Juice Robinson – has yet to chalk anything up on the board.