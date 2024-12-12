AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Live Coverage 12/11 - Women's World Title On The Line, Kyle O'Reilly Vs. Adam Cole

PAC looks to blindside Cassidy and White from behind, but White and Cassidy see him coming. They begin brawling with PAC and Moxley on the outside, with Cassidy sending PAC crashing into several of the barricades and White sending Moxley crashing into the ring apron and one of the barricades before raining down right hands on him and biting him. White and Cassidy send Moxley and PAC crashing into opposite barricades, and Cassidy rains down right hands on Moxley in the corner. White sends PAC's head bouncing off the announce desk as Moxley sends Cassidy crashing into the ring steps head first.

White dumps PAC inside the ring, and the bell sounds. White connects with a backbreaker on PAC and goes for a pin, but Moxley breaks the fall and tags in. Moxley fires off a right hand on White, but White responds with several of his own. White and Moxley then exchange chops with one another, but White gains the upper hand and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy sets up for the Orange Punch on Moxley, but Moxley rolls out of the ring to avoid it. PAC sends Cassidy out to join him, and PAC fires off stomps on him on the outside.

PAC tags in and stomps on the side of Cassidy's neck twice as we see The Patriarchy watching the action from a box in the crowd. Moxley tags in and fires off stomps on the side of Cassidy's jaw, but Cassidy rocks him with a kick. White tags back in and connects with an uppercut on PAC in the corner, then lands a chop on him and hits a DDT on him. He delivers a second one to an interfering Moxley, then charges at PAC. PAC intercepts him with a boot.

Back from the break, Moxley rains down right hands on White and fires off knees on his head in the corner. PAC tags in and pins White, but White kicks out as we see Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne leave Christian Cage alone in the box. PAC sends White's face bouncing off the turnbuckle, then tags in Moxley. Moxley locks in a submission on White, then tags PAC back in. White trips PAC, then tags in Cassidy as Moxley tags in on his side.

Cassidy and Moxley fire off right hands and strikes on one another, but Cassidy lands a kick on Moxley's face and levels an interfering PAC with a Tornado DDT. He ascends up the ropes, but Moxley joins him. Cassidy bites Moxley and delivers a Tornado DDT off the top, then goes for a pin but Moxley kicks out. Cassidy lands a second Tornado DDT, then connects with Stun Dog Millionaire on PAC. White takes down PAC, but Moxley levels him with a right hand.

Yuta hops up on the apron, but Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch to level him and connects with a second one on Moxley. "Hangman" Adam Page appears and rains down right hands on Moxley, causing the disqualification.

Winners: N/A (double disqualification due to outside interference)

Page continues raining down right hands on Moxley, but Cassidy pulls him off Moxley. Page then begins brawling with Cassidy, and White becomes involved until the three men are left laying in the ring. The Death Riders then get involved and beat down Cassidy, Page, and White.

