AEW Luchador Set To Replace Juice Robinson In Continental Classic

Juice Robinson's Continental Classic campaign couldn't have gotten off to a worse start on the November 30 episode of "AEW Collision." Not only did he lose his opening match against Will Ospreay, but he also suffered an injury that saw him appear at the WrestleCade convention on crutches. Sadly, Robinson's tournament has come to an end as AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed via social media that Robinson has withdrawn from the Continental Classic due to injury, with his replacement being former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander.

"Due to injury, Juice Robinson cannot complete the #AEWContinentalClassic. Aiming to prove that he can hang with the world's very best, high flying rising star @KomandercrMX will join the field as Gold League first alternate, + the upcoming schedule will be adjusted accordingly."

There has been no timeframe on when Robinson could potentially return to the ring. It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Robinson had sustained a broken foot. It has since been confirmed by Fightful Select that the injury was actually a broken fibula, but regardless of where the injury was, AEW reportedly knew by the end of the weekend that Robinson would not be able to continue with the tournament.

It has not been confirmed as to whether Komander will have to wrestle Ospreay to make up for Robinson's injury, but if he doesn't, he will have to try and play catch up by attempting to defeat Brody King, Ricochet, Claudio Castagnoli, and Darby Allin. Out of those remaining opponents, Komander has techincally crossed paths with everyone apart from Ricochet in various battle royals. However, he has only faced Castagnoli in singles action, that being on the June 30, 2023 episode of "AEW Rampage," where Castagnoli successfully defended his ROH World Championship.