AEW Star Reportedly Injured During Match On Saturday's Collision

The AEW Continental Classic is one of the toughest tournaments in all of pwrestling, and this year's competition looks to have claimed its first casualty. According to Fightful Select, Juice Robinson was spotted on crutches at the WrestleCade convention this weekend. It is currently unclear as to what injury Robinson sustained and the severity of it, but more details will be reported in the coming days. Robinson kicked off his campaign in the tournament's Gold League against Will Ospreay, with the former International Champion walking away with the victory after hitting the Hidden Blade for the pinfall. Nothing has been reported as to where in the match Robinson got hurt.

The former IWGP United States Champion has not long come back from a lengthy stint on the shelf with injury. Robinson missed six months of action due to a serious back injury that required surgery. He made his surprise return to AEW at Double or Nothing 2024, helping his Bang Bang Gang stablemates retain the Unified World Trios Championship over Death Triangle. The group would end up being stripped of the gold due to an injury to Jay White, as he was the one who won the titles alongside The Gunns.

As for the Continental Classic, Robinson still has Darby Allin, Ricochet, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King left to face in his campaign, but if he is forced to withdraw from the competition, Robinson's remaining opponents could potentially be awarded three points each as is tradition in other Round Robin tournaments like NJPW's G1 Climax. However, with Robinson only having wrestled one match so far, and with a number of big matches still to go, there is every chance that a replacement could be drafted in to fill Robinson's place.