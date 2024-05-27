Juice Robinson Returns, Helps Bang Bang Gang Keep Trios Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Bang Bang Gang had some "Rock Hard" help in their AEW Unified Trios Championship defense on Sunday.

Juice Robinson returned from injury to help Jay White and The Gunns retain their trios titles against PAC, Penta El Ciero Miedo and Rey Fenix at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas, NV. Robinson appeared out of nowhere, pushing PAC off the top rope, derailing the former International Champion's momentum and opening him up for a Bladerunner from Jay White for the pinfall. Robinson has not wrestled since January of last year, winning an 8-man tag match alongside The Gunns and Jay White over The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and MJF.

Advertisement

Robinson suffered an injury in November that required surgery, and the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion disappeared from programming. Robinson had been said to be in Las Vegas ahead of Sunday's event, making his return predicted by many in the know. Robinson has returned in time for the build for the third AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, as well as the upcoming Owen Hart Cup.