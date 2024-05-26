Injured AEW Star Reportedly In Las Vegas Ahead Of Double Or Nothing 2024

AEW Double or Nothing will see the company celebrate its fifth anniversary, and one absent star has reportedly been spotted in Las Vegas ahead of the show. According to Fightful Select, Juice Robinson is in Sin City, though it's uncertain if he's scheduled to make an appearance or watch from the shadows.

Advertisement

Robinson has been out of action with a back injury, with his last televised appearance happening on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" last November. The Bullet Club Gold member required surgery as a result, and he's been on the shelf since then. His return timeline has been kept close to the vest since then, too.

Given that Robinson is Toni Storm's real-life husband, it's possible that he's just hanging out in Las Vegas. That said, his cohorts in the "Bang Bang Gang" — Jay White, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn — will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix at the pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see if he gets involved in the bout.

The Fightful report also noted that some outside names are expected to appear in AEW throughout the coming week. With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 on the horizon, there will likely be lots of cross promotion between both companies in the lead-up to the PPV. Hiroshi Tanahashi made a surprise appearance on this weekend's "AEW Collision," and more surprises are slated to follow.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, fans tuning into Double or Nothing hoping to see Britt Baker return to action might be disappointed, as she hasn't been spotted in Las Vegas ahead of the event. She has shared some workout updates lately, however, suggesting that a return could be imminent.