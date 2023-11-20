Backstage Update On AEW Star Juice Robinson's Recent Injury

Bullet Club Gold is down a man.

Fightful Select is reporting that "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson is currently out of action with a back injury that will require surgery. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has not wrestled since an 8-man tag match on November 1, where Robinson teamed with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and "Switchblade" Jay White to defeat MJF, Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens. There is no word on when Robinsons suffered the injury or how long Robinson will be out of action but the report says that it's expected to be as speedy as possible, barring any unforeseen obstacles, though Robinson is said to be done with active competition for the remainder of the year.

Robinson had been a focal point of Bullet Club Gold's feud with AEW World Champion MJF, adding an acidic bit of animosity to the rivalry when he taunted the Jewish champion with his trademark roll of quarters, turning them into an antisemitic threat ahead of his thrashing at the hands of the champion on October 25. Robinson was noticeably absent from Bullet Club's many shenanigans at Saturday's Full Gear PPV, which saw the BCG go 0-2, as both The Gunns and Jay White were defeated in challenging double champion MJF.