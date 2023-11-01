AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (11/1): MJF In Action, Castagnoli Vs. Cassidy, Tony Khan's Announcement

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for November 1, 2023!

Fresh from defending his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, MJF will once again be in action this evening. However, this time he won't do it alone as he needs to choose three people to team up with him against Bullet Club Gold.

He isn't short of options though, with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom as well as The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass all having offered to partner him, but MJF has claimed he will not be picking any of them.

Following the tag team main event last week, Claudio Castagnoli will once again compete against Orange Cassidy. However, this time it is singles action with the AEW International Championship on the line as he continues to fight for revenge after Bryan Danielson's injury.

Another title encounter will see Hikaru Shida defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale, with the winner having to deal with Toni Storm at AEW's Full Gear. The "Timeless" one will also be showcasing her latest black and white movie, giving further details about her current character.

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will also be teaming up once again, this time against Jericho's former stablemates, Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker – who will be representing The Don Callis Family.

Finally, Tony Khan has promised he will be making an 'important announcement' on this show, although it's unknown what that will be at this point.

