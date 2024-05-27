Tony Khan & Martha Hart Announce Massive New Stakes For 2024 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Owen Hart Cup season has arrived and this year's Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will carry a huge prize.

During the pre-show of AEW Double or Nothing, company president Tony Khan and Owen Hart's widow Dr. Martha Hart announced that this year's winners of both tournaments will receive world title matches at AEW All In on August 25 in Wembley Stadium in London, England. The announcement wasn't clear on when the tournament will begin, nor how wide the field will be, but the finals of this year's tournament will take place in Owen's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 10, which will be during the famous Calgary Stampede. This year's tournament also marks 25 years since Hart's tragic death in Kansas City, Missouri during the Over The Edge PPV in May of 1999.

Dr. Martha Hart and #AEW President, CEO and founder @TonyKhan celebrate 25 years of the Owen Hart Foundation and have a special announcement regarding the 2024 #OwenHartCup! pic.twitter.com/lgin15bLl1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2024

This year's tournament will be the third iteration of the tournament, which began in 2022. The inaugural tournaments were won by Adam Cole and Britt Baker, while Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale won last year's tournaments. All three tournaments have been presented in collaboration with Dr. Hart's Owen Hart Foundation, which provides scholarships to underprivileged youths.