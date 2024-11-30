AEW Collision And Rampage Results 11/29: Continental Classic Continues, HarleyGRAM Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage on AEW "Collision" and "Rampage" on Saturday, November 30 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL and the Santander Arena in Reading, PA, respectively.

The second annual Continental Classic is underway with matches starting this past Wednesday. Beast Mortos will be pulling double duty with matches on both shows tonight. Representing the Blue League, he'll take on Kyle Fletcher. There will be two Gold League matches. First time entrant Will Ospreay will take on fellow first time entrant, Juice Robinson. In the second Gold League match, brand new TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will face Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Both men were in the first tournament, but did not face each other.

In Trios action, tag team champions Private Party will team up with Mistico against MxM Collection and Johnny TV. Mason and Mansoor assisted Johnny in his match last Saturday against Daniel Garcia.

Coming off a loss to Private Party at "Full Gear", The Outrunners will look to get back on track against Iron Savages. Speaking of "Full Gear", Hangman Page and Jay White reflected on their match during a tense segment on "Dynamite". During the segment, Page was blindsided by Wheeler Yuta. Page will get the chance to get revenge on Yuta tonight.

After her best friend, Mariah May turned on her at "Full Gear", Mina Shirakawa will take out her frustrations on Leila Grey. Grey is coming off a loss to Hikaru Shida on last week's "Rampage".

On Saturday Night "Rampage", it's all Lucha matches. Several CMLL stars are making their return to AEW.

Beast Mortos is coming off a match earlier in the night in the Continental Classic. Hopefully, he'll have time to catch his breath before facing Serpentico.

Fan favorite Hechicero will face another fan favorite, the high-flying Komander in singles action. Mascara Dorada will team with former ROH TV Champion, Atlantis, Jr. and former ROH Pure Champion, Katsuyori Shibata. The trios will take on Top Flight and Action Andretti.

Last week on "Rampage", there was a backstage segment with Thunder Rosa and a masked woman named HarleyGRAM, who is definitely not Harley Cameron in a Hologram mask.