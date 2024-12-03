Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW's Juice Robinson

Juice Robinson's future in the AEW Continental Classic tournament looks to be in jeopardy, as he suffered an injury during his match with Will Ospreay on the November 30 "AEW Collision." Robinson was reportedly seen on crutches at the WrestleCade convention, and considering his next match in the competition has not been announced, many have wondered what happens next. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed what injury Robinson looks to have sustained, and where AEW can go if he's not medically cleared.

"Potential broken foot," Meltzer explained. "He had X-Rays, and he had not had the results back as of yesterday, but he was fearing a broken foot. So I mean we'll find out Wednesday I guess, he's not listed on the show Wednesday, but I mean — so he probably would have been wrestling on "Collision" on Thursday, but they probably ... I would think that if he's out, they would have to make an announcement. There's a lot of different ways they can go about it."

Meltzer suggested AEW could either have Robinson forfeit the rest of his matches and adjust the tournament so that it still ends up with the right result that they have in mind, or have him be replaced by someone who believes that they can either overcome Robinson's loss to Ospreay, or simply draft someone in who can take a few losses and not be hurt by it in the long run. Robinson still had to face Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Ricochet, and Darby Allin in his campaign, but with only King and Castagnoli officially confirmed to face each other this week on "AEW Dynamite," it's unclear what the future of the Gold League will look like heading forward.

