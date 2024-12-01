Tony Khan Announces AEW Continental Classic Matches For Winter Is Coming, Holiday Bash

The Continental Classic is underway on AEW programming, with 12 combatants eager to fight their way to Worlds End for an opportunity at the AEW Continental Championship. AEW fans have already seen fighters such as Shelton Benjamin and Will Ospreay earn points early in the Classic's 2024 run, and can now expect to see several more matches over the next three upcoming episodes of "AEW Dynamite."

Per AEW President Tony Khan's X (formerly known as Twitter), the upcoming December 4 episode of "Dynamite" will see Benjamin take on Kyle Fletcher in a Blue League match. As of writing, both Benjamin and Fletcher have three points to their name. While both men have reinvented themselves thanks to the help of their dubious factions, neither The Hurt Syndicate nor The Don Callis family will be allowed at ringside, per the Classic's rules.

The Gold League is expected to return on the December 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming." During the special episode of "Dynamite," AEW Trio Worlds Champion Claudio Castagnoli will take on Ospreay, and Ricochet will face off against Brody King. Castagnoli, Ospreay, and King have three Continental Classic points to their name as of writing, while Ricochet has yet to score in the event so far.

The Continental Classic will be featured again a week after, at "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash." On December 18, fans can expect Ospreay to fight Darby Allin in another Gold League match. No further Classic matches have been announced as of writing.

Continental Classic matches are expected to continue until December 28, where Worlds End will host the semi-finals and the finals of the Classic in the same night. Kazuchika Okada, the current AEW Continental Champion, will be considered champion until the conclusion of the event.