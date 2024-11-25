AEW Confirms 12 Participants For The 2024 Continental Classic

AEW will officially hold another Continent Classic round-robin tournament this year with the AEW Continental Championship as the prize. Just like last year, the competitors will face each other on "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision" over the weeks leading to the final AEW pay-per-view for 2024, Worlds End.

In the promotion's "2024 AEW Continental Classic Selection Special," the company revealed that besides reigning champion Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia, who announced his entry during the Full Gear post-show media scrum, 10 other stars are set to compete. In the Gold League, Darby Allin, Claudio Castagnoli, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Brody King, and Juice Robinson will all compete against each other to accumulate points. In the Blue League, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Briscoe, Shelton Benjamin, and The Beast Mortos will join Okada and Garcia for a chance to face the winner of the Gold League at Worlds End on December 28 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Okada seemed very confident about his chances. His achievements were showcased in the aforementioned announcement video, and "The Rainmaker" was given an opportunity to prop himself up. "I'm the greatest tournament wrestler in the history of this sport. Kazuchika Okada is Japan's greatest export," the champion boldly claimed.

"The Rainmaker" has successfully defended the Continental Championship six times since defeating Eddie Kingston to capture the belt on "Dynamite" back in March of this year. However, he came close to losing the title when he took on Bryan Danielson on the five-year anniversary episode of "Dynamite," but a stipulation that prevented him from losing the belt if he lasted at least 20 minutes allowed him to keep the gold.