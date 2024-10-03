Bryan Danielson Defeats Kazuchika Okada On AEW Dynamite, Continues Storyline With BCC

Bryan Danielson is still AEW World Champion, but failed to capture Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship in the allotted time it was on the line during "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary on Wednesday. Danielson also got help following the match from Wheeler Yuta, who defended the champion from the wrath of the Blackpool Combat Club following his backslide victory over Okada. The BCC's PAC, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli caused the distraction after appearing at ringside to help Danielson score the victory.

Advertisement

Danielson was close to getting Okada to submit with only a minute left to go with the Continental Championship on the line, but Okada barely got his foot on the bottom rope. Danielson hit a Busaiku Knee, but Okada rolled out of the ring for the final 10 seconds, holding on to his own title. With the World Championship still on the line, the men brawled back and forth, with Okada hitting a piledriver to Danielson on a chair on the outside, even trading off Busaiku Knees, before Danielson dodged a Rainmaker to hit one of his own, though Okada kicked out.

Okada planted Danielson on his neck, but was distracted by Castagnoli coming out through the crowd, and PAC and Shafir followed suit. With Okada distracted, Danielson won with the backslide, before he was jumped by his former fellow BCC members. PAC and Castagnoli held him in the middle of the ring as Jon Moxley also appeared through the crowd. He got on the microphone and told Danielson none of this was about him, and he's "playing for something bigger than himself."

Advertisement

Danielson was rescued by Yuta, who came to the ring brandishing a hammer. A match was made for "Dynamite: Title Tuesday" next week, where the pair will take on Castagnoli and PAC in tag team action.