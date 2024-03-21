Kazuchika Okada Wins AEW Continental Title, Breaks Up Triple Crown On Dynamite

The AEW Triple Crown is no more.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Kazuchika Okada dethroned AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston in a blistering opening contest. Okada has been signed to AEW for less than a month and the title marks his first championship in the company. Kingston had been champion since December 30, when he was crowned the inaugural champion in the finals of the AEW Continental Classic. Kingston's ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships were not on the line. After the match, Okada was confronted by former AEW International Champion PAC, who made it clear he would be challenging the newly-minted champ.

A former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion, Okada had been the franchise face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling for much of the past decade but his contract expired in January, leading to his signing with AEW, where he has been a member of the newly-formed version of The Elite alongside Matt and Nick Jackson.