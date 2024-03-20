AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 3/20: Okada Challenges Kingston, I Quit TNT Title Match, Mercedes Mone Speaks

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 20, 2024!

Tonight's show will be headlined by the continuation of Christian Cage and Adam Copeland's rivalry. The former friends will once again do battle tonight in a bid to end their issues when they compete in an I Quit match for the TNT Championship.

That won't be the only title on the line though, as Eddie Kingston is set to defend his Continental Championship against one of AEW's newest signings, Kazuchika Okada, who is looking for his first title since joining the company.

Toni Storm's rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo is also continuing tonight. Purrazzo wanted a tag team match against the AEW Women's World Champion and has Thunder Rosa teaming with her as they take on Storm and her protege, Mariah May.

Speaking of the women's division, after making her debut for the company last week Mercedes Mone will be on the show tonight as the "CEO" is set to talk to the fans.

People will also hear from Will Ospreay on the show as he prepares for his biggest test yet at AEW Dynasty where he will compete against Bryan Danielson.

Finally, Chris Jericho is going to be competing in singles action against FTW Champion, HOOK. The two men have recently been helping each other out and even teamed together last week, but Jericho made it clear he wants to see and learn more about who HOOK is inside the ring, which is why they're going to be competing against each other tonight.

